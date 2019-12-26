[WATCH] Supernatural breaks off his fight with Craig G.

Loading...

In the 90s, the Indiana Battle Rapper Supernatural was one of the most exciting junior practitioners in freestyle rap and culminated in a much-touted fight between him and Juice Crew member Craig G. Unfortunately, not only for Super Nat the first rapper with a radio show, but he did also had top-class co-signs from artists like Source Magazine and KRS-One – the tide of battle turned after Craig fought his roots in the Midwest – at a time when New York wasn't a rap epicenter, but New Yorkers were still very territorial and frowned upon rappers from outside the tri-state area.

In the clip above from the episode of People’s Party With Talib Kweli next week, Super Nat discusses the aftermath of the fight with the host, who also happens to be one of his long-time friends. In his memory, he notes that the result was also influenced by an unexpected participant: Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was still led by Puff Daddy at the time and did not have to be a global icon. Super Nat explains how after the crowd turned against him and sang for New York's Craig G, Puff joined the vocals and made it almost impossible for him to make a comeback.

The story – and the story between Supernatural and Kweli – is a fascinating story. Check out the clip above and stay tuned for the whole episode.

People’s Party is a weekly Talib Kweli interview show with well-known guests who deal with hip-hop, culture and politics. Subscribe via Apple, Spotify or YouTube.