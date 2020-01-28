AGT: Champions are the best of the best. No gimmicks, just rivalry between the best talents in the world. However, some files stand out a little more than others. Check out Strauss Serpent, one of the many acts that will appear on tomorrow night’s show and you’ll have on the edge of your seat.

Strauss Serpent Shocks The judges

Strauss uses his extremely flexible body to delight any audience he faces. For the average person, the positions that Strauss can take are simply impossible. Serpent turned his back and arms into formations that left the judges speechless. Judge Alesha Dixon couldn’t stand to watch parts of the performance that were facing the audience. We would be lying if we said we didn’t have to do this a couple of times!

This incredible act was discovered just two years earlier with Got Talent in France and Got Talent in Africa and won the entire series. After making a name for himself worldwide, Strauss will make his US debut at AGT: The Champions on Monday.

Ben Blaque replies that Simon Cowell has stopped his AGT performance because of “too dangerous” performance.

Ben Blaque, who appeared in one of the last episodes of AGT: The Champions, was thrilled after the act went terribly wrong. Alesha Dixon was brought on stage to help him quit his stunt, but not everything went according to plan. The crossbows used in the performance had a somewhat more intense effect on the result of the performance. Howie was the first to hum the act in fear that it would go horribly wrong. Both Simon and Heidi followed by Ben, who claimed that it was too dangerous to continue.

The stunt men recently spoke on Instagram with the heading “AGT – too dangerous for television”. But not that I wanted to try again. Hopefully somewhere near you. “

America’s Got Talent: The champions will continue on NBC tomorrow night.

