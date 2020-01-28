Sting went on stage with the cast of The Last Ship on The Late Late Show to perform the song of the same name from the hit musical. The show, originally from the UK before moving to Broadway and opened at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles earlier this month, is an original musical with lyrics and music by Sting. For the late night performance, the musician played the acoustic guitar and joined the vocals with members of the cast.

During his appearance, Sting also joined Corden to discuss how he won 17 Grammys during his career. When asked where he kept them, Sting replied, “In a very discreet place.” He added, “They are somewhere in my house in England. They’re in a nice room … You have to go get them. He also admitted that he polished them “from time to time”.

The Last Ship, based on Sting’s 1991 album The Soul Cages, is currently playing in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theater and continues until February 16. Tickets are available now. The musical closed on Broadway in 2015 after 105 performances.

“I was writing songs for other characters than me, other sensibilities than mine, a different point of view,” Sting told the New York Times a few years ago about how The Last Ship is transformed from a conventional album into a plan for a musical. “And so all these repressed things, all these trades that I had developed as a songwriter, I was suddenly free to explore without thinking too much, in fact. He just came out like some sort of Tourette, some kind of projectile vomiting. He just came out, very quickly. “