Watch Stephen Moore compare anti-stay protesters at home at Rosa Parks

Conservative economist Stephen Moore, a member of the White House council to reopen the country, has absurdly compared protesters who dangerously oppose state distancing orders to stem the spread of the coronavirus. civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

“This is the perfect time for civil disobedience. We have to be the Rosa Parks and protest these government injustices, “said Moore in what Politico described as a libertarian think-tank discussion posted on YouTube this week.

Moore also said he was working with a group that plans to close the capital of Wisconsin using a protest method they call “burglaries,” comparing them to civil rights sit-in protests. While Moore was describing the so-called “drive-ins”, he warned members of the video chat, “Hush, don’t tell anyone.”

The Trump adviser also said they expected about 1,500 protesters to participate and that they had obtained a “big donor in Wisconsin” to fund the protest, adding, “I’m not going to mention his name. “

According to Moore, the donor said to him, “Steve, I promise that I will pay bail and legal fees for anyone arrested” during the protests. Demonstrations are expected during a Freedom Rally scheduled for Wisconsin on April 24.

“I call these people the modern Rosa Parks – they protest injustice and the loss of liberties,” said Moore of the protesters, some of whom waved Confederate flags in Michigan, according to the Washington Post.

Protesters against social distancing couldn’t be further from Rosa Parks if they tried. It is hard to understand that this requires an explanation in 2020, but Parks and other civil rights leaders have courageously protested against the oppression and mistreatment of society and government. These assholes are protesting for their right to die and kill others with themselves by taking over business as usual in the midst of one of the greatest pandemics the world has known for over 100 years.

pic.twitter.com/50I4gReaJx

– PoliticsVideo23 (@ politiquevideo23) April 18, 2020

Moore, who has a long history of far-fetched and preposterous claims about race and economics, was forced to step down from consideration for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board in May of last year. It is therefore not surprising that he makes controversial news again. What should be a surprise is that he was given a place on the White House council to reopen the country. However, with Trump at the helm, Moore’s appointment was unfortunately fairly predictable.