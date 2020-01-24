Watch St Mirren v Aberdeen | TV station, live stream, time

Aberdeen hopes to close the Motherwell gap when they face St. Mirren this weekend.

The Dons have won only one of their last four games, opening a four-point gap between them and the third-placed Steelmen.

St. Mirren is in the process of keeping its heads above water and will be ready to collect at least part of the prey in it.

When is St Mirren v Aberdeen?

St Mirren – Aberdeen starts on 12:30 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020,

Which channel is St Mirren v Aberdeen?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12:00.

This is how you live Stream St Mirren v Aberdeen

Who will win? Potts predicts …

Aberdeen must find an unscrupulous lead sooner rather than later, otherwise their season could be mediocre.

They have been solid throughout the 2019/20 season, but too often, potential wins lead to a draw.

The Dons have not won a game with more than one goal since the beginning of November. Even though this is unlikely to change here, you should still have enough to do the job.

Prediction: St Mirren 0-1 Aberdeen