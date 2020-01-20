Watch SpaceX perform a successful Dragon flight flight test during the flight

SpaceX performed a successful demonstration of its Crew Dragon emergency flight system on Sunday, an important achievement that brings it a big step closer to its first manned mission.

After a delay on Saturday due to bad weather conditions in the capsule recovery area in the Atlantic, a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center of NASA in Florida at 10:30 AM E.T.

After about 87 seconds, the Crew Dragon, who did not carry astronauts for this test, set up his eight SuperDraco engines to fire him at a safe distance from the rocket – exactly as he was designed to do if there was a serious deviation during the take-off of the rocket on a future manned mission.

Crew Dragon separates itself from Falcon 9 during today’s test, which verified the spacecraft’s ability to transport astronauts to safety in the unlikely event of a take-off emergency pic.twitter.com/rxUDPFD0v5

– SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 19, 2020

Nine seconds later, the Falcon 9 booster exploded into a huge fireball (below), an event expected by the SpaceX team.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhrkdHshb3E (/ embed)

Meanwhile, the Crew Dragon began its descent, with two drogue parachutes that were deployed 4 minutes and 48 seconds after launch.

Once the drogue parachutes had slowed the vehicle to a suitable speed, the four Mark opened 3 parachutes, each 116 feet in diameter, at a height of about 2 km (about 6500 feet) above the Atlantic. Eventually, the Crew Dragon crashed about 10 minutes after launch in the Atlantic Ocean, where it was met by a recovery team.

The next step …

With the successful completion of the test, SpaceX seems to have all its ducks in a row while striving to use its reusable space system to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS), with the first mission possibly taking place as soon as in April 2020.

In 2015, SpaceX completed a pad-abort demonstration of Crew Dragon, a system that ensures the safety of the astronauts if something goes wrong just before launch. Last year it completed an end-to-end test flight from Crew Dragon – without astronauts on board – making Dragon the first US spacecraft to dock with the ISS and return safely to Earth. The commercial space company has also conducted 10 multi-parachute tests of the improved Mark 3 system for the Crew Dragon, as well as hundreds of tests of its SuperDraco engines.

Now NASA needs to review all data from Sunday’s abortion test to decide if it is ready to certify the system for manned missions.

The use of the Crew Dragon for manned missions would put an end to American dependence on the Russian Soyuz program, allowing NASA to send astronauts into space from American soil for the first time since the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

