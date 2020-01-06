Watch SpaceX launch its next huge array of Starlink satellites

Loading...

The two largest satellite internet providers in the US, HughesNet and Viasat, both use car-sized satellites to provide their services. They are in a geostationary orbit, which means that they always stay in the same position relative to the surface of the earth and have hundreds of gigabits per second of network capacity. The advantage of this approach is that a single satellite can offer internet services for an entire continent. The disadvantage is that a signal is needed for almost half a second to cover the 22,000 miles of the Earth. This may not sound like much, but it is about 10 times the latency of someone using fiber-based internet. It’s fast enough to stream Netflix, but not fast enough for enjoyable gaming.

The alternative approach to SpaceX and OneWeb is a constellation that places hundreds or thousands of satellites orbits around a few hundred kilometers above the earth. To get total coverage, satellites are scattered around a few dozen rings around the earth. Of the first 1,500 Starlink satellites, for example, parties from 22 satellites will each occupy 72 different orbits at an altitude of 340 miles; The OneWeb satellites will occupy 12 rings with 49 satellites per ring at 745 miles up.

“The new space companies are not built on incredible new technology,” said Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium. “They actually only take geostationary satellites with hundreds of rays and split them into hundreds of satellites in a low orbit around the Earth.”

That approach has its problems. First, the huge number of satellites is huge. The Starlink from SpaceX will have nearly 12,000 satellites and the first constellation from OneWeb will have 648; for comparison, there are currently only about 2000 functioning satellites orbiting the Earth. With today’s launch of Starlink, SpaceX surpasses the imaging company Planet as the operator of the world’s largest satellite fleet. It didn’t take long for astronomers to realize that SpaceX’s satellites reflect a lot of light and could ruin the night sky for observations. (SpaceX says it is working to solve the problem, and the latest series of Starlink satellites will test an anti-reflective coating.)

Photo: Paul Hennessy / Getty Images

Another problem is that an individual satellite can “see” a much smaller part of the Earth than a geostationary satellite, meaning that the system relies on many more ground stations to connect the satellites to the global internet. The next generation of Viasat satellites do indeed need ‘hundreds’ of ground stations to reach global broadband coverage, but SpaceX has recently submitted an FCC application for up to 1 million ground stations.

