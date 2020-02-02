Watch ‘SNL’ opening with ‘Impeachment Trial You Wish Had Happened’

Saturday Night Live opened with an alternative reality in which witnesses were admitted during the process of depositing Donald Trump. Instead of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts, “The Trial You Wish Had Happened” was also chaired by Judge Mathis (played by Kenan Thompson).

“This court needs a real judge who has a big brass judge under his skirt,” Mathis told the senate. “Now we are going to do this test well!”

After Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) and Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon) pleaded against witnesses, Judge Mathis said in the fantasy indictment sentence: “We call witnesses, because that’s how a damn trial works!”

First to the stands: John Bolton by Cecily Strong. “Your Honor, the things I saw President Trump do and say deeply concerned me about the future of democracy,” Bolton said, adding that he is now only coming forward because “I am a messy bitch who loves drama.” “

Hunter Biden was then named, played by a vaping, hoverboard scooter riding Pete Davidson. “The president just rejects me a little to distract his own crimes,” he told the court before admitting, “I sold Biden steaks at the top of the Biden tower and foreign leaders in Biden-A “Let Lago stay … oh wait, those are the president’s sons.”

In the fantasy deposition, Trump is also stripped of his legal team and must represent himself. When Trump from Alec Baldwin enters the senate, he does so with the help of a four-legged walker, a la Harvey Weinstein.

“Your Honor, I am a very sick old man, how can I withhold help from Ukraine? I can barely get around the house,” Trump said.

“Are you trying to get me to Weinstein now?” Judge Mathis asked.

“In what sense, because Harvey and I overlap in a number of areas,” Trump replied.

After a visit from My Cousin Vinnie and a musical song, Judge Mathis finds Trump guilty of all charges. “He has found $ 10,000 and I am forcing him to say one nice thing about Nancy Pelosi,” Judge Mathis said.

“Good, her body is an 8,” Trump said.