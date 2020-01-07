Loading...

Shaquille O’Neal joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a round of “Random Instrument Challenge” on The Tonight Show. In the clip, O’Neal and Fallon take turns playing popular songs on unknown instruments while members of The Roots try to guess.

Fallon kicks off trying to play Montell Jordan’s “This is How We Do It” on the steel drum, which The Roots can guess. O’Neal continues the game with an interpretation of “Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)” on the oboe, which he has never heard of before, and it turns out that the former basketball player is incredible both in playing musical instruments and dancing. The other songs include “Call Me Maybe”, “London Bridge Is Falling Down” and “Old Town Road”, which the couple undertake together for the finale.

O’Neal also spoke with Fallon to discuss basketball and his career, and told the host that he and Kobe Bryant could beat James LeBron and Anthony Davis. “I like having these conversations because, of course, you can never answer them,” he told Fallon. “But the answer is yes. Damn, yes. Of course. “He added:” Because there is only one contributing factor: who will keep me? “