Watch Sergio Mendes spread the joy in a new documentary trailer

Quincy Jones, Will.i.am, John Legend and more celebrate the transcendent musical achievements of Sérgio Mendes in the trailer for the new documentary on the legendary Brazilian musician, In the key to joy.

The clip opens with Mendes, in a voiceover, proclaiming his affection for a particular word in English, “Serendipity”, saying, “This is the story of my life.” For the most part, the trailer allows the music of Mendes to speak: the soundtrack of his hit “Mas Que Nada”, it is packed with archive footage of Mendes with his group, Brasil ’66, as well as a slew of legendary musicians, such than Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder. He also offers more recent images of Mendes in the studio with Will.i.am.

The trailer also features testimonials from many music giants. Quincy Jones proclaims: “Sérgio assembled the gumbo and it worked”, and Will.i.am praises Mendes as a “translator” who made known to the world what was happening in Brazil.

In a statement, Mendes spoke specifically about working with Will.i.am, saying, “As you will see in the film, one of the many moments of serendipity in my life has involved Will.i.am. Like me, he is very curious, very open-minded, always looking for something fresh, innovative, different. Working with Will changed my life. “

In the key to joy was directed by John Scheinfeld, who had previously directed documentaries on musicians like Harry Nilsson, John Lennon and John Coltrane. Scheinfeld said of his intentions for his film on Mendes: “I am convinced that this film must be a counterpoint to the darkness sweeping Washington and the polarizing political stories that dominate the cultural landscape. This documentary is very energetic and joyful and will raise, inspire and bring the public together just like Sergio’s music does. I really think it’s the right movie at the right time. “

In the key to joy will be presented on January 18 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where Mendes will perform a special set of three songs and participate in a question and answer session with Scheinfled.