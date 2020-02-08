Watch Seattle Dragons’ Austin Proehl score the first touchdown in league history

The Seattle Dragons Austin Proehl scored the first touchdown in the XFL 2020 season. Photo credit: @ xfldragons / Instagram

The XFL 2020 season has officially opened! The DC Defenders and Seattle Dragons drove to the capital of Audi Field on Saturday. After some premieres in the newly started football league, the honor of the first touchdown went to Austin Proehl of Seattle Dragons.

There is also a distinction between who threw the first pass, as quarterback Brandon Silvers is the player who will also have his name in the record books.

Brandon Silvers finds Austin Proehl for the first touchdown of the XFL 2020

The DC Defenders hosted the first XFL game in the league, with many pre-game mentions from their quarterback Cardale Jones. At an early stage, Jones connected to his teammates on two good-looking passes and received an “M-V-P” ring from the local crowd.

The momentum turned out to be beneficial for DC as they want to prove that they are the best team in the country. Sorry, Redskins.

However, Jones couldn’t end a goal drive with a touchdown, and it ended up as a field goal. This left the door open for the Seattle Dragons to write league history in the first quarter.

With 4:30 in the neighborhood, Dragons quarterback Brandon Silvers threw the short pass to Austin Proehl. It was 14 meters and good for six points. It was the first of the many XFL 2020 highlights that will follow in the next 10 weeks.

Check out the game below, followed by the six point strike from Silvers to Proehl.

Proehl had limited NFL experience. He was with the Bills, Titans and Rams, but has generally been sacked just before regular time in recent years. However, he also has family experience because his father is the former NFL recipient Ricky Proehl.

Proehl comments on the first XFL touchdown in 2020

While his touchdown is now part of the XFL highlights, ABC / ESPN side reporter Diana Russini spoke to Austin Proehl about the historic game. He called it a blessing and at the same time was thankful for the people around him.

“It is a blessing.” – @ AustinProehl11 with the in-game interview after the TD. # ForTheLoveOfFootball | #BreathingFire 🔥🐲 pic.twitter.com/31Jp64Qqaa

– Seattle Dragons (@XFLDragons) February 8, 2020

Proehl called it a blessing to achieve the historic first touchdown for the newly started league. Russini asked if it was one they had worked on during the training.

“We practiced it … we just wanted to put it in, it’s a great game in the red zone,” said Proehl from the sidelines, referring to his TD.

When asked about the name of the play, Proehl was very excited to find out how he should reveal it to Russini. “I can’t tell you that,” he said, giggling.

After his six-point score, the Dragons would get additional points, but failed in their attempt when the DC Defenders picked up the ball. However, this allowed early guidance for Seattle.

Further highlights are the first XFL field goal

The award for the league’s first field goal officially goes to Ty Rausa. It was 34 meters, but his second attempt of 35 meters failed and brought him this unfortunate distinction and the boast from the local crowd.

There was also the first “big hit” in XFL history. The highlights show everything, and you have to ask yourself whether XFL scores similar to the NFL from helmet to helmet.

Oh my 😳

The @ XFLDragons deliver the first big HIT of the @ xfl2020 season. pic.twitter.com/EqHEGnkW5N

– XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

In this report, the Seattle Dragons declined 9-3 because defender Elijah Campbell was able to block a barge and recover for a TD. DC entered the game with more than one touchdown in the early XFL bet.

With some of the first to be on the books now, fans will be excited to see who will bring the first XFL championship home when all is said and done.