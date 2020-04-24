Watch: Roy Keane Eviscerates Dave Jones Over Beard Query

We really watched as Roy Keane took care of the lockdown. There are so many questions. How does he fill his days? What kind of book does he read? How is he occupied busy in the head? Who is he admitting? Did he regain his beard?

Keane returned to the public eye this morning to appear on the Sky Football Show with Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Dave Jones, and Keane was his always pricky self.

Jones made the rookie mistake of trying to have a small talk with Roy Keane about his beard, and he got a death sentence that sung 200 miles away.

“Who touches the beard?” he asked stupidly. Corkian daggers were quickly dispatched.

You would think that Jones would know better by now.

The beard, by the way, looks majestic. It’s also interesting to see Roy with Apple’s sharp wireless headphones. Compared to Neville and Carragher, Keane is an example for all of us looking to stay debonair through the plague.

Keane also says he would not take a pay cut if he was a member of one of the Premier League’s richest clubs.