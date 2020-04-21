Watch Queen and Adam Lambert update a classic song from their home

(Photo by Raphael Pour-Hashemi via Flickr)

We’ve seen tons of musicians perform from their home while they were isolated amid the coronavirus just pandemic Queen and Adam Lambert are here to give a motivational performance of “We Are The Champions”.

The band virtually joined a home performance of the song with a subtle lyrical change that is now aimed at everyone in the world.

Brian May posted the performance clip to his Instagram page as he was joined by Lambert and drummer Roger Taylor.

Later in the song, the lyrics get a bit of a change, pointing to everyone watching the performance at home, and the line shifts to ‘you’re the champion’.

You can check out Queen’s performance below.

Elsewhere, the Queen guitarist has been instrumental in spreading information about the proper guidelines to follow during the pandemic.

On March 16, May shared a lengthy message about why people should follow appropriate restrictions. He points to the failures of the British government and also explains the importance of action.

“There is so much false information – people say that the CoronaVirus is not a threat – even that it does not exist. And our own government has not acted quickly by acting on catastrophic bad advice, which will ultimately cause thousands of deaths. It is too late to contain the CoronaVirus in the UK, but we CAN still save some of our loved ones’ lives by doing NOW what we should have done 3 weeks ago ISOLATE – minimize our social contacts, minimize them if possible almost zero The more interactions you have, the more likely you are to bring in the virus to threaten your family, the fewer people you meet, the more likely you are to save yourself and your family, and the more likely we are to will limit the damage that this terrible plague will do. “

I think this is perhaps the most important thing I have ever posted. There is so much false information – people say that the CoronaVirus is not a threat – even if it doesn’t exist. And our own government has not acted quickly by acting on catastrophic bad advice, which will ultimately cause thousands of deaths. It’s too late to contain the CoronaVirus in Britain, but we can still SAVE some of our loved ones’ lives by doing NOW what we should have done 3 weeks ago. ISOLATE – minimize our social contacts. If possible, minimize them to almost zero. The more interactions you have, the more likely you are to bring in the virus to threaten your family. The fewer people you meet, the more likely you are to save yourself and your family, and the more likely we will limit the damage that this terrible plague will do. PLEASE READ the article where these screenshots came from. It takes about 30 minutes to record, but at the end you will really understand why we need to take extreme measures NOW. Don’t confuse this with panic. It is simply taking the measures we need to take to protect ourselves from a hellish future. THE LINK IS IN MY BIO. Please do it – and forward it to all your friends and family. This can save countless lives. My God – I pray that Boris will read it – and throw his advisers out the door. Extreme action is needed – procrastination is shit. And politicians, please stop talking about the economy. A million lives are at stake. Bri

What do you think of the home performance of Queen and Adam Lambert? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

