Watch Post Malone deliver a passionate Nirvana tribute with Travis Barker

(Photo via Post Malone / YouTube)

Post Malone be hosted Nirvana tribute livestream today and he managed to raise millions of dollars while playing some classic songs from the band along with Travis Barker on drums.

The livestream raised money for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization and has raised more than $ 2.5 million to date.

Read more: A Lizzo song has been removed from “Rock Band 4” because of the lyrics

In the livestream, Post Malone saw a floral dress while Barker, as well as Nick Mack on guitar and Brian Lee on bass, played from different rooms in his house.

The live stream set list included some of the band’s iconic tracks, including “Territorial Pissings”, “About A Girl”, “Heart Shaped Box” and many more. You can see the full setlist below.

Setlist

Frances Farmer gets revenge on Seattle Deflate Come as you Are Lounge Act School Heart-shaped box Something in the way About a girl Stay out Lithium Race On a plain Very monkey Territorial urination In bloom

You can watch the livestream below. Donations can be made directly from the sidebar on the live stream.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7eaGcIyhPU (/ embed)

Krist Novoselic even gave his seal of approval with a series of posts promoting Post’s accomplishments.

@PostMalone and crew kill it !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rUI5JBMPY4

– Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

So proud of @PostMalone and crew. pic.twitter.com/50kzSukVTW

– Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

I am moved!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vGGDLvup93

– Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

I don’t think these guys can play better. They are on fire !!!!

– Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

BRAVO AMICI !!!! pic.twitter.com/yEGLgF7JQJ

– Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

Before it takes place, Courtney Love also gave her a blessing for the performance.

What do you think of Post Malone’s Nirvana jam session? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

See More: Lollapalooza ends the weekend with Slash, (Sandy) Alex G and more

Bayonne