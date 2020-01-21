Watch Post Malone and Mark Wahlberg in the trailer for the action movie Netflix

Malone plays an inmate in the trailer for Spenser Confidential, the new Netflix action movie from director Peter Berg. Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin and Iliza Shlesinger also play the lead role in the film, which will be released on the streaming platform on March 6.

The clip opens with jailed Boston detective Spenser (Wahlberg) fighting with a group of fellow inmates. From there, he gets out of jail and joins his former mentor and boxing trainer, Henry (Arkin), and a new roommate, aspiring MMA Hawk (Duke) fighter. When two of Spenser’s former colleagues end up being murdered, he teams up with Hawk and ex-girlfriend Cissy (Shlesinger) to solve the crime.

“Imagine this: dirty cops, drug cartels and a few great politicians all working together,” Spenser told Hawk, describing the story a bit. “When I was a cop, I tried to bring these guys down, but they coached me.”

Post Malone also appears later in the trailer in another scene at the prison, frighteningly telling the character of Wahlberg: “You are about to walk barefoot through the gates of hell.”

Spenser Confidential is the fifth collaboration between Berg and Wahlberg, after 2013 Lone Survivor, 2016’s Deep water horizon and Patriots Day and 2018 Mile 22. The upcoming film, based on the 2013 Ace Atkins success story, Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, also features Marc Maron, Bokeem Woodbine and Cassie Ventura among its actors.