Pharrell Williams went on stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform his song “Letter To My Godfather”, which he released last summer. The singer was joined by a choir for an emotional interpretation of the track.

“Letter To My Godfather” pays tribute to the influential musical executive Clarence Avant and appeared in the Netflix documentary The Black Godfather, directed by Reginald Hudlin. “Clarence Avant connects us all through its incredible impact from before I was born until now,” Williams said in a statement around the release of the song. “He is the godfather of many of us – not just African-Americans, most of the industry.”

Williams recently appeared on Kaytranada’s second album, Bubba, released in December. The singer joined Kaytranada on “Midsection”, the album’s closing piece. Williams also recently announced the lineup for its second annual Something in the Water Festival, which will take place in Virginia Beach, Virginia, from April 24 to 26. Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Chance the Rapper and a meeting of the hip-hop duo Clipse lead the festival’s programming. Tickets for the event are currently on sale.