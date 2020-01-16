Watch Partick Thistle v Celtic | TV station, live stream, time

Celtic are aiming for the fourth round in a row in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup when it comes to Partick Thistle in Firhill.

The Bhoys have won the last seven domestic trophies and are no doubt thirsty for more cutlery in the trophy cabinet.

Partick Thistle is in second place in the championship and is looking forward to the scary visit of the Glasgow team.

The teams met in the quarter-finals of the League Cup last September when Celtic won 5-0 on home soil.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to watch Partick Thistle – Celtic on TV and online.

When is Partick Thistle v Celtic?

Partick Thistle – Celtic starts on 17:30 on Saturday, January 18, 2020,

Which channel is Partick Thistle v Celtic?

You can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1 from 5:05 p.m.

It costs Sky customers only £ 11.99 a month or £ 120 for an annual pass and includes LaLigaTV, which offers nine top Spanish matches every weekend.

This is how you live Stream Partick Thistle v Celtic

The game will also be broadcast live online via Premier Player.

It’s included in the Sky package for Premier Sports, or you can sign up for the online-only player regardless of your current TV provider.

Who will win? Potts predicts …

Celtic are the overwhelming favorites and cannot be complacent.

Neil Lennon will likely spin multiple stars, but this will not affect the result.

Prediction: Partick Thistle 0-2 Celtic