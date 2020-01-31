Watch out for corona virus Phishing scam

When the coronavirus infections spread on Thursday, the World Health Organization classified the outbreak as a global emergency. On Friday, US officials placed 195 people in a two-week federal quarantine on a military base in California after evacuating them from Wuhan, China. Amid international efforts to control the transmission of the virus, online scammers have already begun to exploit uncertainty and fear.

An example of Tuesday’s phishing email, detected by security company Mimecast, shows attackers distributing malicious links and PDFs claiming to contain information about how you can protect yourself against the spread of the disease. “Read the attached document on security measures regarding the spread of the corona virus,” the message states, claiming to have come from a virologist. “This small measure can save you.”

Email scammers often try to create a sense of fear and urgency among victims. It is not surprising that they would try to include the corona virus in that playbook so quickly. But the move illustrates how phishing hooks so consistently with certain tried and tested subjects and themes.

“Unfortunately, we often see this in geopolitical events and world events,” said Francis Gaffney, Mimecast’s director of threat information. “This is when cyber criminals look for opportunities to use the confusion of vulnerable people. They click on links because they are unsure.”

Thanks to Pan Communications

Attackers often adjust phishing attacks to seasonal events such as vacations or tax season in an attempt to cash in on fear or eagerness. Different attackers launch different variants of the same scam to steal login information, spread spyware or collect personal information from their victims. They also try to overtake legitimate e-mail accounts and target a specific group. If an attachment seems to come from a colleague, it is more likely that it will be opened.

However, the success rate of phishing emails with seasonal themes pales in comparison to those associated with a critical global event. People who experience Brexit uncertainty or a natural disaster have disproportionate questions and concerns. Attackers can exploit those fears and doubts by suggesting that they have answers.

Very recent history confirms that. In early January, when tensions between the United States and Iran escalated, scammers sent text messages with malicious links forward and claimed recipients had opted for an American military version. US Army Recruiting Command, which does not initiate or manage designs, has issued a statement that invalidates the false texts. And the Selective Service System warned of fraudulent websites that encouraged victims to “register” for the concept and pay a “fee.” The details of the folds varied, but they all fed the same concerns and tried to mislead young people into entering their information into a form and sending money directly to scammers.

