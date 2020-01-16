There’s a new streaming service on the block, with Apple TV +, which has brought a whole new collection of dramas to our screens since its debut on November 1st.

And her first shows include See, a new showcase for Aquman / Khal Drogo himself, Jason Momoa, who will play a warlord in a future world where everyone is blind … until two children are born with the mythical ability to see.

Check out everything we know about the sea.

When will See come to Apple TV?



See was released at the same time that Apple TV + was launched Friday 1 November,

Other titles at the launch include For All Mankind, Dickinson and The Morning Show.

Season 2 of See is also in the works, with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista having already confirmed.

Is there a trailer for the lake?

There are – and while the characters in the series can’t see it, you can now!

The trailer introduces us to a futuristic world in which humanity has lost its ability to see. Society degenerates into a simple tribal culture that is getting on in years as a myth as the survivors strive to make a living.

But all of that changes when a warlord (Jason Momoa) realizes that his two young children are the first in generations to see the world around them …

Who is in the occupation of the lake?

Jason Momoa plays the main character Baba Voss with Alfre Woodard as his tribe member Paris and Sylvia Hoeks (above) as the evil Queen Kane.

Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Yadira Guevara-Prip and Mojean Aria also play the main roles.

Dave Bautista, better known as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, will be there in season two. The news marks the former WWE star’s first major TV role, although it is currently unclear what character he will play.

What to see What is the plot



An action summary for the new series is:

In the distant future, humanity has lost sight and society must find new ways to interact, build, hunt, and survive.

Meanwhile, the wife of the blind warrior Baba Voss gives birth to twins. To the astonishment of his tribe, the twins can see.

When the news spreads, a clinical queen becomes aware of it, who doesn’t shy away from anything to get her hands on the twins. To protect his children, Voss is forced to rely on his instincts and gather tribes to defeat the queen and her tyrannical cult before they can catch the children.

Based on the trailer, which seems to show the children as young adults, See will cover a whole period of time – provided the scene wasn’t just a flash forward sequence.

There are also some questions about how mankind would be doing in the long term without eyesight, but we are sure that the series will answer these questions in time.

Momoa, Woodard and the rest of the cast worked with a blindness advisor and ran a one-month workshop to learn how to move convincingly as people who were born blind.

“We trained blind navigation to master the language that the visually impaired speak,” said Alfre Woodard, who plays in the Paris series RadioTimes.com,

“We did it for a month, all of us, everyone. And we had a blind community attorney on the set, Joe Strechay. He was like a guru. “

You can find out more about this process here.

Jason Momoa at Sea (Apple)

It will! A second season is in the works, with Dave Bautista alongside Momoa. In season two, Jonathan Tropper will act as the daily show runner, and Steven Knight from Peaky Blinders will act as the executive producer.

Before the news was officially approved by Apple, Woodard missed the fact that more episodes were in the works.

Speak at RadioTimes.comshe said: “We will definitely have two (season).

“Trust me, we’ve spent the money, we’re definitely going back to season two.”