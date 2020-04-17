Watch: Old ‘Saved by the Bell’ cast is back in this new reboot trailer

Preferred ’90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell” is getting saved by one thing else this time around: NBC’s Peacock, which CNN stories is rebooting the collection, bringing primary solid members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez back again to Bayside Higher.

The newly introduced trailer options — and leaves out — some common faces. (Articles warning: This trailer includes one occasion of solid language.)

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=6GzbWrP6h6M

The good news is, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Amber Thiessen will be returning for the collection, despite not becoming witnessed in the trailer, Entertainment Weekly studies. The two initially had scheduling conflicts that pushed their filming right until the conclusion of manufacturing, which was unexpectedly shut down in advance of they could movie their scenes due to COVID-19.

The show’s launch day has not been introduced however, so we do not know if the pandemic will postpone it. The “Saved by the Bell” reboot will be streaming solely on NBC’s Peacock streaming assistance, which Fox Information experiences will be out there in July.

“Saved by the Bell” isn’t the only collection the Peacock is rebooting. “Punky Brewster,” “Psych” and DreamWorks’ “Madagascar” will all be obtaining more collection, sequels or even prequels on the new streaming system, in accordance to Polygon.

Alongside with the reboots, Deadline reports Peacock will also be internet hosting previous NBC favorites and releasing primary articles that includes huge names like David Schwimmer, Emmy Rossum and Demi Moore.