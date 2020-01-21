Watch Old Dominion play 'One Man Band' on 'Fallon'

Old Dominion appeared in The Tonight Show to perform “One Man Band”, a song from their recent self-titled album. In the clip, the musicians give the song a deep emotional weight while Matthew Ramsey croons, “Been flyin’ solo for so long / Nobody’s singin ’the harmon.”

Old Dominion released “One Man Band” for the first time last January, the first new music to emerge after the release of their album Happy Endings in 2017. The group released Old Dominion, their third album, in October. The group co-produced the release with songland singer and songwriter Shane McAnally. Since then, “One Man Band” has climbed the charts of countries and has continued to earn praise a year after its initial release.

“We don’t sit down to write an Old Dominion song or a song for someone else,” Ramsey told Rolling Stone of the album’s release. “We’re just trying to write a great song. You can’t help but think about your live show and the whole work you’ve already created to take the next step as an author- The next step for us is not to hide as much behind the catchiness, and not to hide behind the hook as much as we did. We allowed ourselves to carry our emotions a little more to the air free and not to disguise them as a catchy little song. “