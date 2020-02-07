Watch Niall Horan’s quirky music video for “No Judgment”

Niall Horan urges all of us to stop judging in 2020 in his peculiar video clip for the new single “No Judgment”, which fell on 7 February.

The Irish singer-songwriter has officially announced his second album Heartbreak again, and if this single is something to continue, things get weird. The video “No judgment” opens with Horan who looks neat in a white tuxedo and makes a statement against the camera: “there comes a moment in the mating cycle of people that the need to impress is replaced by a period they don’t call judgment. I tell you something, it gets a little strange. “Strange is a way to describe it.

With that introduction we meet an older couple who get rather unusual antics in a large country house. From eating shrimp between the toes to snacking on mayonnaise in bed, the Horan video is really a free zone.

Fans are certainly satisfied with the return of Horan (described in the comments as a ‘healthy man’ – honest) and the new single (we think). A fan wrote: “This is the cutest and weirdest thing I’ve ever seen”, but we’ll let you judge if it’s the cutest and weirdest thing you’ve ever seen.