[WATCH] My Chemical Romance start their first tour in LA in 7 years

After My Chemical Romance split up in 2013, there was a big announcement on Halloween this year: The band met again for a special reunion. This Friday the first show in seven years took place in the Shrine Expo Hall in LA.

Before the doors opened, the fans positioned themselves in front of the entrance to the venue. According to KROQ, some fans have been in line since Tuesday to get a good overview.

One Reddit user even recorded tapes that distributed blankets to brave fans who queued up several days in advance.

Gerard Way thanked the fans for their support and dedicated the show to the late manager of the band, Lauren Valencia.

He turns to the crowd and says, "We didn't know if this would ever happen again, so we really appreciate you showing up."

The band played several hits during the show. On the bill were "I & # 39; m Not Okay (I Promise)" and "Welcome To The Black Parade". According to Pitchfork, MCR brought out special guest Sara Taylor from the hardcore band Youth Code from LA for an interpretation of "You Know What". They do harm to people like us in prison. "

Along with their LA show, MCR announced that they will be performing two more shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Watch the footage of the reunion performance filmed by fans.

My Chemical Romance is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

