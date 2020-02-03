Watch Maroon 5 pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with ‘Memories’

Maroon 5 performed at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Sunday evening and took the opportunity to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month. The band, who played the show together with Dan + Shay, participated in the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest and played several hits before tackling Bryant’s death.

During the show, singer Adam Levine held a Los Angeles Lakers No. 24 “Bryant” sweater in front of the audience while the stage turned purple. “I don’t know if I’ll get through this with my emotions intact,” Levine told the crowd. “If you could sing it with us, I think that would make a huge difference … Needless to say, I think we know who this song is dedicated to.”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bh-iMlBah3s [/ embed]

Levine also mentioned his relief because this year he was not part of the official Super Bowl rest period. “A year ago I was preparing to perform,” he told the audience, referring to the great appearance of Maroon 5 with Big Boi and Travis Scott. “I was stressed.”

Maroon 5 released ‘Memories’ last fall as a tribute to those who lost someone. “This number is for anyone who has ever experienced a loss,” Levine told Twitter along with the new number. “In other words, this song is for all of us.”