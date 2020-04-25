Watch Mario Balotelli show off his amazing skills on the roof deck as the former Man City star is dealing with a tight lock on Italy – The Scottish Sun

MARIO BALOTELLI showed off his extraordinary expertise on his roof deck as the former Manchester City star continued to overcome the tight locking of the Italian coronavirus.

The former Liverpool star, 29, wore black sportswear in the southern Italy sun on Saturday to show off his subtle skills.

Mario Balotelli showed off his silk skills on his roof when locked

And Balotelli easily performs with several keepy-uppies with mini balls on the roof.

The 36-hat Italian striker – clearly sponsored by PUMA – shortened his short clip: “Outcome Combination of @puma shoes @puma outfit @puma mini ball and funny athlete @pumafootball.”

Balotelli currently adheres to Italy’s strict locking rules, having played last in the Brescia 3-0 defeat at Sassuolo on March 9.

Italy declared a national emergency related to the corona virus in January – with the closure of the new nation taking effect on March 9 – the day of the last Super Mario match.

Since then, Italy – and the Series A action – have been detained.

MARIO HIGHLIGHT

Balotelli has experienced something in the career of a day laborer after joining Inter Milan in 2007, who was only 17 years old.

Controversial spells in Man City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice and Marseille followed, before he settled in Brescia for the 2019-20 season.

Balotelli has scored five goals in 19 Serie A matches, with one red card in his name, to boot.

The Italian coach often has problems – especially after his house in Manchester caught fire after he lit fireworks in the bathroom.

Among many other incidents, Balotelli was fined after being caught driving his Ferrari up to 125 mph in a road race against a friend Lamborghini.

And Brescia – owned by former Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino – was forced into earlier this week to prevent other potential mistakes.

Balotelli hopes to broadcast Instagram live chat with porn star Rocco Siffredi – who has starred in more than 1,300 X-rated films during his career.

