Watch Man City v West Ham | TV channel, live stream, time

Manchester City will hurt this week after a defeat to Tottenham – and hope to vent their frustration over West Ham.

City was humiliated 2-0 in North London and let two more points drift from champion Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola will be determined not to lose his focus and to rebuild their momentum with the Champions League coming soon.

West Ham is in turmoil as they fight against the drop.

Fans are increasingly vocal in their protests against owners David Sullivan and David Gold who have spent a lot of money in East London but have not allowed the club to grow since taking the lead.

The Hammers enter the relegation zone during the weekend and can continue to slide off the pace after this.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v West Ham game on TV and online.

What time is Man City against West Ham?

Man City v West Ham will kick off at 4:30 in the afternoon On Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Which channel is Man City against West Ham?

You can watch the game live from 4:00 pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Sky customers can purchase individual channels for just £ 18 a month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £ 23 a month.

How to stream Man City v West Ham

You can watch the game with a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a week pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99, all without signing up for a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed via a computer or apps on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can stream the game live via the Sky Go app on various devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

The city is not a poor side, they have not suddenly become a faulty unit that needs radical overhaul, they just lose a game of football once in a while, unlike the side they run into in the title race.

They miss the defensive front, but remain deadly in attack and hope for a moral boost this weekend.

Prediction: Man City 3-0 West Ham