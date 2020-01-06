Loading...

Disney, 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios have released the first full trailer for The New Mutants, based on the popular X-Men spin-off series. The action and horror film arrives in theaters on April 3.

Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy act as young mutants who begin to discover the extent of their powers through horrific incidents. Williams, as a Scottish mutant Wolfsbane, can transform into his wolf, whom she believes to be demonic. Taylor-Joy plays the Russian mutant Magik (the sister of the member of X-Men Colossus), who possesses the powers of a sorcerer and has “killed 18 men, one by one”.

They are joined by Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage and Alice Braga as mentor Cecilia Reyes. The five young mutants are trapped in a terrifying psychiatric facility against their will and must use their new powers to escape and fight for their lives.

The Fault in Our Stars filmmaker Josh Boone directed New Mutants, based on a script co-written by him and Knate Lee. Along with the other X-Men movies, New Mutants was originally released only by 20th Century Fox and was due out last year; it was pushed back to its April 3 release date after Disney’s acquisition of Fox.