Watch Mac Miller's video for the song 'Good News' on the posthumous LP 'Circles'

Mac Miller’s family have released the new video for “Good News”, the first single from the deceased rapper’s next posthumous album, Circles. The album arrives on January 17 and is available for pre-order.

The nearly seven-minute clip is bookended with scenes of a smiling Mac Miller in the studio. Between the two, a lively journey takes place. Directed by Anthony Gaddis and Eric Tilford, the late rapper floats on a flower and travels through places in another world.

“Good news, good news, good news / That’s all they want to hear,” sings Miller on the contemplative chorus. “No, they don’t like it when I’m down / But when I fly, oh, it makes them so uncomfortable / So different, what’s the difference?”

In a statement, Miller’s family said the rapper had worked with producer Jon Brion on Circles before his death in 2018. He was to be a companion of Swimming, which also includes contributions from Brion.

“After his death, Jon devoted himself to finishing circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm, “wrote the Miller family. “We are so grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting this body of work to work.

The family continued, “It is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We just know it was important to Malcolm that the world hear it. “

List of circle tracks

1. “Circles”

2. “Complicated”

3. “Blue World”

4. “Good news”

5. “I can see”

6. “Everyone”

7. “Woods”

8. “Give me your hand”

9. “It’s mine”

10. “Hands”

11. “Surf”

12. “Once a day”