Watch Luke Evans and Josh Gad’s Disney Singalong Performance

Josh Gad and Luke Evans use their Disney magic to uplift others during the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the Beauty and the Beast costars freely united to belt out the classic “Gaston” tone of the film as part of ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong special. While Evans repeated his role as Gaston, Gad stepped back into his character, LeFou. They were also joined by acclaimed pianist Alan Menken. On the whole, the trio provided a number full of all the fun and energy we needed at the moment.

The airing also included sets at home by Julianne and Derek Hough, who performed Beauty and the Beast‘s “Be Our Guest,” as did Ariana Grande, who sang Hercules“I won’t say I’m in love,” and Beyoncé, who cringed Pinocchio‘s “If You Want a Star.” Oh, and your favorite Disney Channel stars from different eras are gathering their powers to perform High school musical“We’re all in this together.” The program helped raise awareness of the Feeding America organization, which works to reduce food security among families and vulnerable members of communities affected by the coronavirus outbreak. See how you can donate to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund after checking out Evans and Gad’s singalong in the clip above!