Watch Live: The Indictment Process Continues

Follow below for updates from Capitol Hill: (all eastern hours) 6:46 pm The Senate trial is on a 30-minute lunch break. 6:38 pm Representative Hakeem Jeffries said Friday evening that the “sequence of events” in Trump’s removal “largely followed those of the Nixon proceedings”. He summarized the Nixon investigation and argued that the course of events in the Trump investigation is “entirely consistent with the precedent of Richard Nixon”. Jeffries also responded to Trump’s criticism of the impeachment process, saying that the president “is a suspect, a suspect who may have committed a crime or a serious offense.” “(Trump) cannot tell detectives investigating a possible constitutional crime what they should do in the course of their investigation, “said Jeffries. 5:56 pm Jerry Nadler, director of the house, closed his remarks with one of the most fiery words that have been heard. to date directed against President Trump, calling him a “dictator.” The New York Democrat said Trump is “the first and only president to declare himself unaccountable and to ignore subpoena backed by the power to impeach the Constitution.” Nadler said that if Trump is not removed from office, “if he is allowed to challenge Congress entirely, categorically, to say that congressional summons in the recall investigation are absurd, then we will have lost, the House will have lost, the Senate will certainly have lost all power to hold a president accountable. “Nadler said that Trump” wants to be all powerful. He does not have to respect Congress. He does not have to rescue the representatives of the people. Only their will goes away. ” “He’s a dictator,” said Nadler. “This must not remain, and that is why another reason why he must be removed from office.” 4:23 p.m.. House director Val Demings opened her afternoon remarks by discussing allegations that Trump’s directive to current and former White House officials was not to comply with witness or to deliver documents to the dismissal investigators. to Trump’s leadership. “Following orders from President Trump, the Vice President’s Office, the Office of Management and Budget, the State Department, the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense have all continued to refuse to produce a only document or recording in response to 71 specific requests, including five subpoenas, “said Demings. 3:31 p.m. Senators just took a 15-minute break. 2:57 p.m. During his remarks on Friday afternoon, the House director Adam Schiff stressed the House’s contention that postponing aid to Ukraine emboldens Russia. He called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ” threat to the peace and security of Europe “. had not” voted overwhelmingly on a bipartite basis for military assistance “to Ukraine, he would have invited” more Russian adventurism “to the country.” To dissuade Russia, you need persistence. Not just a military aid package or an Oval Office meeting, but a sustained policy of support for our partners, “said Schiff.” We only dissuade Russia by constantly showing support for our friends, friends like Ukraine. “1:40 pm House director Hakeem Jeffries, a member of the New York Democratic Congress, said in his remarks that the president had worked hard to hide his misconduct.” The president tried to cheat. He was caught and then worked hard to cover it up, “he said. In July 2019, White House officials were aware of” serious allegations of misconduct by President Trump “regarding military aid denied to Ukraine. ” But instead of stopping the president’s corrupt scheme, they worked overtime to hide it from the American people, “he said.” As additional evidence gathered, the Republicans worked hard to keep the American people from learning about the President’s misconduct. Secretary of State Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Esper and John Bolton tried to convince President Trump to end security assistance. They failed. “The $ 391 million in security assistance was only released because President Trump was caught in the act,” said Jeffries .————– ——— ————– The Democrats will continue their case on Friday as part of the last opening day of the House concerning the trial for the impeachment of President Donald Trump plans Friday to focus remarks on obstruction of Congress This is one of two indictments that the House passed in December to open a Senate trial. Democrats spent hours on Thursday to detail their case against Trump before the Senate on the other indictment, abuse of office. House managers, who serve as prosecutors, and have a total of three days to present their findings, will continue their argument at 1:00 p.m. ET Friday, followed by three days for the President’s team r present their defense, after which senators will have the opportunity to submit written questions to both parties. . – It is not clear whether four GOP senators will join the Democrats for llow new testimony. If a super-majority of senators, 67 out of 100, approve an indictment with a vote of “guilty”, the president is convicted and removed from office. Just 51 votes at trial to approve the rules, call witnesses or dismiss the charges. The Republicans control the house, 53-47. Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

The Democrats will continue their case on Friday as part of the final opening day of debate over the President Donald Trump’s recall trial.

On Friday, they plan to focus their remarks on the obstruction of Congress. It is one of two impeachment orders that the House adopted in December to launch a Senate trial.

The Democrats spent hours Thursday detailing their case against Trump before the Senate on the other impeachment, abuse of office article.

The wardens, who serve as prosecuting attorneys and have a total of three days to present their findings, will continue their argument at 1:00 p.m. And Friday.

The President’s team will then have three days to present their defense. After that, senators will have an opportunity to submit written questions to both parties.

It is not clear whether four GOP senators will join the Democrats to allow further testimony.

If a super-majority of senators, 67 out of 100, approves a dismissal article with a vote of “guilty”, the president is condemned and dismissed from office.

It only takes 51 votes during the trial to approve the settlement, call witnesses or dismiss the charges. The Republicans control the house, 53-47.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

