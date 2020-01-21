WATCH LIVE: impeachment proceedings against President Trump in the Senate

(NBC News) – After days of previewing their back-and-forth cases, the House’s impeachment officials and President Trump’s legal team will speak.

The third impeachment process against the president in US history will open on Tuesday, the first in more than 20 years.

“This will be a complex process with many problems,” said Senator Chris Coons, D-Del.

The two impeachment proceedings accuse the President of abuse of power and obstruction of the Congress.

President Trump left the White House and Washington on Monday evening for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Before the property managers and the president’s legal team provide opening arguments, there will be a debate and vote on Tuesday on the procedural rules proposed by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell’s plan is that both sides can each offer their opening arguments for 24 hours. This will take place in two 12-hour sessions, which could last late into the night if the trial is at 1 p.m. Start time every day.

It also postpones the witness question until after these introductory arguments.

“Mitch McConnell will go down in history as one of the people who are undermining democracy for participating in President Trump’s cover-up, Hook, Line and Sinker,” said Chuck Schumer, Senate Democratic leader.

To call witnesses, the Democrats would have to weigh at least four Republicans to vote for a majority.

The White House praised McConnell’s proposal that “protects the President’s right to a fair trial”.