(NBC News) – President Donald Trump’s legal team broadly attacks the impeachment proceedings against him, although it largely undermines the allegations in a new book that could undermine an important defense argument in his trial against the Senate.

Former national security advisor John Bolton wrote in a manuscript that Trump wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until he committed to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden.

This allegation is important because Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly insisted that he never tied the safety aid suspension to political investigations.

The revelation comes when the Democrats call for witnesses and some Republicans have expressed openness to the idea.

It also distracted from hours of arguments with Trump’s lawyers, who reiterated that no witness had testified to direct knowledge that Trump’s assistance depends on an investigation into Democrats.

“We are dealing with proof of transcription, we are dealing with publicly available information,” said lawyer Jay Sekulow. “We are not concerned with speculation.”

Trump is accused of abusing his presidential violence by asking the Ukrainian head of state to participate in the Biden investigation, while his government is holding back hundreds of millions of dollars in security measures. A second charge accuses Trump of hindering Congress’s investigation.

The Republicans are supposed to end their arguments on Tuesday.

On Monday, Trump’s lawyers, including well-known lawyers Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz, launched a historical, legal, and political attack on the entire impeachment process.

They said there was no basis to remove Trump from office and defended his actions as appropriate. They attacked Biden, who campaigned for the Democrats’ nomination to oppose Trump in November.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi dedicated her presentation to Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, when his father ran the Obama administration’s diplomatic affairs with Kiev.

The legal team argued that Trump had legitimate reasons to be suspicious of younger Biden’s business and worried about corruption in Ukraine, and that he had finally released the aid without Ukraine being committed to investigating it republican president wanted.

Although anti-corruption advocates have raised concerns, there was no evidence of misconduct from either the former Vice President or his son.

Democrats say Trump released the money only after a whistleblower filed a complaint about the situation.

Starr, whose independent judicial investigation into President Bill Clinton led to his impeachment – he was acquitted by the Senate – complained that he was an “impeachment age”.

The impeachment required an actual crime and a “real national consensus” that the president had to go. There are neither here, said Starr.

“It’s sharp and divides the country like nothing else,” said Starr of the impeachment. “Those of us who have gone through the Clinton impeachment process understand this in a deep and personal way.”

Dershowitz, the last speaker of the evening, argued that criminal offenses require criminal behavior – a view that legal scholars largely disapprove of. He said, “nothing in Bolton’s disclosures, even if it were true, would result in an abuse of power or an offense.”

“Purely non-criminal behavior, including abuse of power and Congress disability, is beyond the reach of criminal activity,” said Dershowitz.

Elizabeth Warren, a presidential candidate like Biden, but also a Senate judge, told reporters that she thought Dershowitz’s arguments were “nonsensical.”

Even when defense lawyers presented their case as planned, it was clear that Bolton’s book had upset the search for witnesses debate.

Trump’s legal team has denied Bolton’s account and Trump himself has denied it.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was linked to an investigation into Democrats, including the Bidens,” Trump tweeted. “If John Bolton said that, it was only to sell a book.”

At least four of them must exert pressure to defend themselves against the leaders of the GOP and to form a non-partisan majority. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

“John Bolton’s relevance to our decision is becoming clearer,” GOP Senator Mitt Romney of Utah told reporters.

Maine Senator Susan Collins said she always wanted “the opportunity for witnesses” and the report on Bolton’s book “strengthens the case.”

Other Republicans, including Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, said that when Bolton is called, they will request reciprocity to hear from at least one of their witnesses.

Some Republicans want to call the Bidens.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell knew nothing about Bolton’s book, his office said. But the GOP leader didn’t seem moved by the news of the Bolton book.

According to Indiana GOP Senator Mike Braun, his message at lunch was: “Take a deep breath and let’s go step by step.”

Once the President’s team has summarized their arguments, the Senators have 16 hours to write questions to both sides.

They are expected to vote on whether or not to hear witnesses at the end of the week.

While Democrats say Bolton’s revelations are reminiscent of the Watergate revelations of new information, Republicans expect concern to ease when the senators are asked to vote.

They are told that if there is agreement on summoning Bolton, the White House will resist and claim the privilege of the executive.

This would trigger a week-long legal battle that could delay impeachment, a scenario that some GOP senators would rather avoid.

Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly argued that Democrats are using impeachment proceedings to reverse the results of the last presidential election and drive Trump out of office.

Democrats say Trump’s refusal to allow government officials to testify only underscores that the White House is hiding evidence.

According to a letter from Bolton’s lawyer, the White House has had Bolton’s manuscript for about a month.

Democratic Senate chairman Chuck Schumer said: “We are all facing a White House cover-up.”

MP Adam Schiff, who heads the House Public Prosecutor’s Office, described Bolton’s report as a test for the senators.

“I don’t know how you can explain that you wanted to look for the truth in this process and say you don’t want to hear from a witness who had a direct conversation about the key allegation in the impeachment proceedings,” Schiff said on CNN.

Bolton’s report was first published by The New York Times, and The Associated Press was confirmed by a person familiar with the manuscript.

“The room where it happened; a memory from the White House” appears on March 17th.

Joe Biden, who advertises in Iowa, said he sees no reason for a testimony from him or his son. “I have nothing to defend. This is all a game, even if they speak to me,” he told reporters. “What is there to defend? That’s all – the reason he’s charged is because he tried to get a government to smear me and they wouldn’t. Come on.”