President Donald Trump’s attorneys now have the floor, pushing the Republican-led chamber for acquittal over the abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress.

The president’s lawyers will begin their arguments on Saturday in impeachment and insist that the president did nothing wrong when he asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Lawyers have announced an aggressive, far-reaching defense that expresses an expansive view of the president’s power and portrays Trump as besieged by political opponents who are determined to undo the results of the last election and ensure his defeat in the next , They are also expected to try to put Biden on the defensive as he strives for first place in the Iowa Caucuses next month.

“You brought up your case. It’s our next time, ”said Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow.

The defense case opens after a three-day presentation by House Democrats who warned last Friday that the president would continue to abuse his power and jeopardize American democracy unless Congress intervenes to help him before the 2020 election to remove. They warned the Republicans to allow new statements to be made before making a final judgment.

“Give America a fair trial,” said MP Adam Schiff, chief democratic prosecutor. “It is worth it.”

Schiff closed the Democrats’ case after three days of methodical and passionate clashes over Trump’s abuse of power by asking Ukraine to launch a politically motivated investigation into political rivals, and then hindered Congress’s investigation into it Matter. Trump’s lawyers have a chance to defend him on Saturday for the first time, and are expected to argue that he was within his rights as president when he asked Ukraine to investigate.

The seven democratic prosecutors brought video clips, email correspondence, and lessons from American history to their arguments when they asked Trump to vote in the 2020 election. Republicans who found the presentation lengthy and unnecessary can expect differences in tone and style from Trump’s lawyers who want to attack impeachment for both political and legal reasons.

“Trying to get President 2020 out of the vote is really going on. They don’t trust the American people to make a decision,” said Sekulov.

Defense lawyers have signaled that they will see Trump not only as a victim of democratic outrage, but also as a victim of overzealous agents and prosecutors. You are likely to rely on mistakes the FBI made while monitoring a former Trump adjutant in the recently completed Russia investigation. In response to claims that he had invited foreign interference, they have already argued that it is nothing more than Hillary Clinton’s campaign that used a former British spy in 2016 to do opposition research on Trump.

An acquittal is expected – Republicans have a 53:47 majority in the Senate and a two-thirds vote would be needed to convict – the defense team also argues to an American public who will be voting in 10 months. Trump, who watched the audience outside the Senate, complained about the schedule in a tweet, saying that “it looks like my lawyers are forced to start on Saturday, which means Death Valley on TV.”

The clashes, which defenders call preview, are scheduled for a few hours on Saturday. They will continue on Monday.

The president is brought to justice in the Senate after he was charged last month with charges that he abused his office by asking Ukraine to probe him. At the same time, the government has withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid. The second impeachment article against Trump accuses him of hindering Congress by refusing to turn documents over or allow officials to testify on the house investigation.

The Senate is facing a decisive vote next week on democratic statements by Trump’s best helpers, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who refused to appear in front of the house. It would take four Republican senators to join the democratic minority and look for witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be lacking.

“This has to end,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., A Trump confidant. He said he didn’t want to hear from Bolton or the Bidens.

Like a prosecutor who last spoke to jurors before the deliberations, the Democrats preferred on Friday to hide anticipated arguments from Trump’s lawyers and attacked lines of defense as “ridiculous”.

This includes having a legitimate basis to be concerned about possible corruption in Ukraine and to stop military aid to the country. A president’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, is expected to argue that an offense requires criminal behavior, although many legal scholars say it is not.

Chaired by Chief Justice John Roberts, the last day of the democratic clashes with Rep. Jason Crow from Colorado, a former army forester, opened. The only reason Trump finally gave up the help Ukraine had hopelessly relied on to combat Russian aggression was because he was “caught”

“The scheme was unraveled,” said Crow. The money for Ukraine was put on hold after Trump initiated the impeachment investigation in Ukraine on July 25 and released on September 11 when Congress intervened.

During the three days, Democrats have reconciled legal and history lessons with a clear language of what they see as at stake: the security of the US election, America’s place in the world, and control of power of the president. The Democrats argued that Trump’s motives were obvious, that he was abusing power like no other president in history, who was taken up by a “completely wrong” Ukrainian theory advocated by lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“Let me tell you something. If the right thing doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter how good the condition is,” Schiff said in an emotional appeal to a pin-drop room. “If you think he’s guilty, you have to find that it should be removed because it depends on the right thing. “

They argued that Trump’s abuse before the 2020 election was for his personal political advantage, even as government officials warned that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.

The Democrats’ challenge was clear when they tried to convince not just fidgety senators but an American public divided over the Republican president in an election year.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood that the Senate would convict and be removed from office is slightly higher than the likelihood that it would not be 45% to 40% , However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Trump should enable top aides to appear as witnesses in the process. About 7 in 10 respondents said this, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats.

After both sides finish their arguments next week, the senators will ask whether witnesses should be brought in to testify. But this problem seems pretty much resolved. Republicans opposed democratic efforts to get Trump’s helpers, including Bolton and Mulvaney, to testify in consecutive votes earlier this week.

Regarding ties to Ukraine, Trump and Giuliani have launched an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, and looked for the exposed theory that Ukraine was in the elections in the United States United States disrupted in 2016.

It is a story that many are still pushing ahead in the President’s camp. Giuliani, when appearing on Fox & Friends on Friday, insisted on providing evidence for his new podcast on “Agreements in Ukraine to Prepare for the 2016 Elections for Hillary” Clinton.