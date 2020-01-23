Watch live at 1:00 p.m .: Opening arguments continue in impeachment proceedings against the Senate

The challenge is becoming increasingly apparent for the House Democrats who are following the impeachment process against President Donald Trump as the Senate meets on a second day of debate in the landmark process.

No matter how overwhelming the evidence for Trump may be, it becomes less convincing day after day if it is presented again and again as the Democrats try to convince not only fidgety senators but an American public that goes deeply above the poll in an election year Republican President is split.

The team, led by Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, produced an exciting report on Trump’s political pressure on Ukraine and tried to cover up the “corrupt scheme” central to the indictment. But the limits are obvious. Prosecutors have to rely on the same videotaped statements – ambassadors, national security officials, and even the president himself – after Trump’s GOP Senate allies blocked new witnesses.

It is a politically risky moment for Democrats who have so far reluctantly resisted impeachment during an election year, but are heading for a Senate decision that will also judge the American public.

“We are trying this case in front of two jury members – the Senate and the American people,” admitted Schiff on Wednesday, before arguing. “The Americans are watching. The American people are listening. And they are open-minded. ”

Trump’s lawyers sat by the side and waited for their turn while the president pressured the process from afar and joked that he would face the Democrats by “sitting in the front row staring at their corrupt faces” would.

The House Democrats indicted Trump last month, alleging that he abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden while withholding crucial military aid. They also accused him of hindering Congress because he refused to hand over documents or allow officials to testify on the house investigation. The Republicans have adequately defended Trump’s actions and viewed the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken the president during his re-election campaign.

Biden, who camped in Iowa, stood by efforts to remove Trump from office.

“People ask the question,” Won’t the president be stronger and harder to beat if he survives? “Yes, probably. But Congress has no choice,” he said. Senators must cast their votes and “live in history with it.”

Each side has 24 hours to present their case within three days. After the House Prosecutors are ready on Friday, the President’s lawyers will follow. You will probably only take off on Sundays and push into the next week.

Then the senators have 16 hours to sit quietly at their desks, no speeches or cell phones to ask written questions, and another four hours to consider.

“There are a lot of things I want to disprove,” Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said at the Capitol, “and we’ll disprove it.”

On the first day of the opening controversy, Schiff appealed to the senators not to be “cynical” about politics, but to resort to the intentions of the nation’s founding fathers to remedy the impeachment and removal. He spoke directly to the Republicans to vote with them for Trump to be deposed and to “protect our democracy.”

Keeping the room was difficult. Most senators sat at their desks, as the rules dictate, although some had stretched out their legs, stood behind the desks or on the back wall of the chamber, and time was spread out. Sometimes they yawned externally. The Republicans grinned softly at the presentation of Schiff and the lesser-known House Democrats who followed the case.

After almost nine long hours of conflict, the empty spaces became clear. Sen. Dianne Feinstein D-Calif., Was under the weather and left early. Some lawmakers ran down the hall to appear on television. Visitors thinned out of the galleries, one stopped briefly in protest and was removed by the Capitol police.

The impeachment proceedings are pending against the background of the 2020 elections. All four senators who are Democratic presidential candidates are excluded from the election campaign and sit as juries.

Several GOP senators said on Wednesday that they had seen no evidence of Trump’s allegations despite having refused subpoenas for additional witnesses and documents 24 hours earlier. Democrats described the evidence against the president as overwhelming, but said the senators had a duty to collect more.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood that the Senate would convict and be removed from office is slightly higher than the likelihood that it would not be 45% to 40% , However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Trump should enable top aides to appear as witnesses in the process. About 7 in 10 said so, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats, the survey said.

However, the strategy of more witnesses seemed far from set. Republicans opposed democratic efforts to get Trump’s aides, including former national security advisor John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and incumbent chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify earlier this week.

The senators would probably repeat this rejection next week and rule out any chance of a new testimony.

A long-term idea to link one of Trump’s favorite witnesses – Biden’s son Hunter Biden – to Bolton or another whom the Democrats want was quickly turned down. “It’s off the table,” Democratic Senate Chairman Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Biden also refused to let his son testify or show himself. “I don’t want any part of it,” he said to Iowa voters.

Some Republicans expressed contempt for everything. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst spoke sarcastically about how excited she was to hear the “overwhelming evidence” the House Democrats promised against Trump.

“And as soon as we hear this overwhelming evidence,” she said, raising her voice mockingly. “I don’t know we need to see additional witnesses, but let’s hear this overwhelming evidence.”

Schumer complained about the limits of the witnesses and said on Wednesday that the impeachment process would start with a cloud over it, a cloud of injustice.

Republicans remained eager for a quick trial. Even so, Trump’s team of lawyers gave the opportunity on Wednesday to file a motion to dismiss the case, confirming that Republican voices were insufficient to support the motion.

The White House legal department has not contested Trump’s actions in its court records and presentations. But the lawyers insist that the president didn’t do anything wrong.