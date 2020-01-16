Watch Little Big Town play 'Sugar Coat' on 'Fallon'

Little Big Town appeared on The Tonight Show to perform their song “Sugar Coat”, a track from the new album by the group Nightfall. Appearing on an empty stage with a white background, the country group and their accompanying group let the melody and the lyrics speak for themselves. “Sometimes I wish I like to drink, sometimes I wish I like the pills / I wish I could sleep with a stranger, but someone like me will never do it,” sings singer Karen Fairchild, giving the made extra emotional weight live

Little Big Town will release Nightfall, the group’s ninth studio album, on January 17. “Sugar Coat” was written by “Girl Crush” co-writer (and frequent contributor to Little Big Town) Lori McKenna with Josh Kerr and Jordyn Shellart, and obtained an accompanying music video by the duo last fall brother-in-law, Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos (and star actress Kate Bosworth).

Nightfall will also include “Nightfall”, “Over Drinking” and the powerful cup “The Daughters”, which earned the group a Grammy nomination for best country duo / group performance.

On the eve of Nightfall’s release, Little Big Town will play Carnegie Hall, becoming the first major country band to play the historic site since Alan Jackson in 2013. The Nightfall Tour, a 30-day trek that runs until May , will be followed by two nights at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem.