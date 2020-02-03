Watch Lil Wayne Cover Lenny Kravitz on ‘The Masked Singer’

During the season three premiere of The Masked Singer, which was broadcast after the Super Bowl, Lil Wayne was revealed as the robot. After the rapper Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way” had performed, he revealed himself to the audience to the surprise of the judges, who had guessed that the robot was Shaun White or Johnny Knoxville.

After taking off his robot mask (and showing his diamond grids), Wayne said he had chosen the suit for his children. “So when my children watch the show with me, I know they will like the robot costume.” He also confirmed the jury’s claim that he is one of the best-selling artists of all time. “More than Elvis,” the rapper joked.

Lil Wayne dropped his 13th studio album Funeral last week through Young Money Records / Republic Records. The album follows the Lil Wayne 2018 album, Tha Carter V, which arrived after countless label delays and a long feud with cash. The rapper has appeared on two DJ Khaled’s songs for the past two years Father of Asahd, while also jumping on songs such as ‘Chain 2’ from 2 Chainz, ‘Ride Dat’ from Juvenile and Birdman and ‘Gimme Brain’ from Travis Barker.