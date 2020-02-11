Watch Kilmarnock v Rangers | TV channel, live stream, time

Rangers slip away from the title fight after dropping points in two of their last four games.

The men of Steven Gerrard have been in excellent shape during 2019/20 but have shown signs that their attempt to take away the title of Celtic is declining.

Kilmarnock has ended a losing series with back-to-back victories in recent outings and will hope to beat the wobbling Gers.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about how to watch the game Kilmarnock v Rangers on TV and online.

What time is Kilmarnock v Rangers?

Kilmarnock v Rangers will kick off at 07:45 On Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Which channel is Kilmarnock v Rangers?

The game will be shown live at 7:15 PM on BT Sport 1.

How do we stream Kilmarnock v Rangers

You can watch the competition with a monthly BT Sport pass without signing up for a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on various devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts …

It is a crucial period for Rangers because they are desperately waiting for a Celtic slip-up that may or may not come.

The only thing they can do is try to stay focused and win their own games, something they have to achieve here.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 0-2 Rangers