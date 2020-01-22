Watch Kilmarnock v Celtic | TV station, live stream, time

Celtic is back from his winter break and will desperately return to get his last league result out of the system with a setback against Kilmarnock.

The Bhoys were defeated 1-2 by Rangers at Celtic Park, and while they remain leaders, Steven Gerrard’s men are only two points behind with a game in hand.

Neil Lennon will be desperate to unlock his talent against Kilmarnock, who has had a terrible series of Premiership form.

Killie has lost the last five top matches and has not scored in the last six games.

They scored six goals in the Scottish Cup last weekend to start 2020, but face a mountainous challenge against Celtic.

When is Kilmarnock v Celtic?

Kilmarnock – Celtic starts on 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020,

Which channel is Kilmarnock vs. Celtic?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:00 p.m.

Sky customers can add individual channels to their offer for just £ 18 a month or the full sports package for just £ 23 a month.

How to live Strom Kilmarnock against Celtic

You can follow the game with a Sky Sports £ 9.99 day pass, £ 14.99 weekly pass or £ 33.99 monthly pass without signing a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can stream the game live on a variety of devices using the Sky Go app.

Who will win? Potts predicts …

All signs point to an overwhelming Celtic victory.

They will hurt themselves, they will desperately try to release their pent-up old firm frustration, and they will not stand up to Killie.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 0-3 Celtic