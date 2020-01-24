If you’ve always wanted to see the AGT: The champions are roasted by a 7 year old, JJ Pantano is here to deliver. The young comedian appears on the show on Monday, and AGT gave a little glimpse of his appearance.

See how JJ inflicts some adorable insults on each of the judges (and even Terry Crews) and read on to learn more about this fun child from Australia.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTC72MQFXrw (/ embed)

Watch JJ Pantano’s appearance “AGT: The Champions”.

JJ Pantano insults the judges of the “AGT”

JJ, who appeared at Got Talent in Australia last year, was surprised by the judges when he first started talking. Simon Cowell said he expected him to be a singer. Instead, JJ shared what he had discovered when examining the judges.

A FOREIGN ACT IS LIKELY TO WIN “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT”

He said there were “five hairdressers, three makeup artists, a cloakroom department and a whole team of nutritionists” on the series, “just to keep Simon’s new look.”

He also compared Alesha Dixon to Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys and was amazed that Howie Mandel appeared in 40 films, although he hadn’t heard of anyone.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCn2O-8iIdk (/ embed)

Meet the Australian comedian JJ Pantano.

Who is this funny kid comedian?

JJ Pantano earned the Golden Summer for Australian Got Talent last year and made it to the semi-finals. Now he’s putting his comedy on the American stage hoping to become the ultimate champion.

5 LATEST AND MOST BEAUTIFUL CHILDREN’S EXAMS THAT MELT YOUR HEART

“It means the world to me to be on American television,” said JJ in a video introduction for next week’s episode. “I never thought this would happen. So imagine that it actually happens … it’s a dream come true.”

We’ll have to wait until Monday’s new episode to find out if JJ can make it to the next round. The judges seemed to like him despite his insults.