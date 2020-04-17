Watch Kehlani’s “Everybody Business” self-directed video

Kehlani goes to his garden and crosses his neighborhood to film the self-directed video of the new single “Everybody Business”. The song follows the March release of “Toxic,” which also featured a video that she self-portrayed at home while quarantined during the COVID-19 crisis.

Billed as indicated under her pun intended, Hyphy Williams, Kehlani emotionally sings the rumors that follow her with each movement. It opens with people talking slapping while a Google search screen flashes searches for his love life and his rumors.

“I hear every word they speak / Try not to worry at all,” she says. “I know it’s frontin ‘, don’t know anything about me’ / I always learn to shake it / I know I can take everything / I know they frontin ‘/ You know they frontin’, baby.”

In addition to self-directing the video, she also orchestrated the rhythm of “Everybody Business” with producers Go Grizzly and Loshendrix. The steaming guitar ballad interpolates “Frontin” by Pharrell Williams with Jay-Z. “I remember saying the first line and we all knew it would be one of the,” she said in an Instagram post on the song. “The way we all laughed, we kept quiet, nodded, turned around. When I was nervous to sing the hook out loud because I didn’t know if they would think I was hilarious to have flipped Pharrell’s “Frontin” in a guitar ballad. “

Beyond “Everybody Business” and “Toxic”, Kehlani also released the 2020 double clip for “All Me” and “Change Your Life”, and the single, “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)”. Kehlani also appears on Megan Thee Stallion’s recent song, “Hit My Phone”, by Suga, and on “Get Me” by Justin Bieber, from Changes.