Watch Kaytranada’s Retro dance party with Kali Uchis in ‘10% ‘video

Kaytranada and Kali Uchis join a retro dance party in their relaxed video for a joint single “10%”.

The producer runs records through the clip and occasionally counts piles of money with Uchis. At various points the singer hooks into a mirror while several guests break out into a haze, Soul Train-style dance line.

Kaytranada released the funky “10%” in December as a scourge of his since then released second LP, Bubba. The album, which follows its debut in 2016, 99.9%, also contains guest spots from Pharrell Williams and Tinashe.

In addition to the “10%” video, Kaytranada also announced an upcoming North American tour, following his recently packed trip through Australia and New Zealand. The new stage will be launched on April 22 in San Francisco and will run on June 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota as part of Prince Celebration 2020.

A presale for an artist concert starts on Wednesday 5 February and a public sale follows on Friday 7 February. Full details are available on the Kaytranada site.

Kaytranada Tour dates

April 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

April 28 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

April 30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Believe Music Hall

May 2 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

May 8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

May 9 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

May 15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

May 21 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 23 – Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle

May 28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 4 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

June 5 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

June 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Paisley Park (Prince Celebration 2020)