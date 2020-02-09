Watch Justin Bieber bring ‘Changes’ singles, Quavo to ‘SNL’

Prior to the release of Valentine’s Day of Changes, Justin Bieber returned to Saturday Night Live to perform a few singles from his new album, “Yummy” and the Quavo “Intentions”.

For “Yummy” the singer changed the Studio 8H stage into a large green box where Bieber and a trio of musicians performed a stripped-down representation of the track for the first time. Halfway through ‘Yummy’ switched to his more familiar version when the musicians emerged from the stage and were replaced by a group of dancers.

Bieber returned later in the episode with Quavo in tow for a rendition of ‘Intentions’, which arrived earlier in the week, along with a heart-warming video highlighting the philanthropic work of the Alexandria House.

The episode hosted by RuPaul marked Bieber’s third visit to SNL and for the first time since 2013, when he performed “As Long As You Love Me” and “Nothing Like Us” in an episode that he also organized.

Bieber embarks on a North American tour for the album on May 14 in Seattle, up to and including September 26, with a final show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kehlani and Jaden Smith are presented as opening acts. The singer is also in the middle of his 10-part focus series Justin Bieber: Changes.