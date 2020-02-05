Watch John Boyega play every cat in “Cats” in this surreal video

There is no one like John Boyega. From his hot Star Wars on the internet to his impeccable choices for red carpet gear, the 27-year-old actor has made a name for himself simply by being himself. He is frankly honest about his role as Finn in the follow-up trilogy of Star Wars and has not let his status as a celebrity come to mind. Well, except for one small thing. Boyega thinks he should have played every cat in the cursed adaptation of Tom Hooper’s cats by Andrew Lloyd Weber. The film raised a pathetic $ 6.5 million during the opening weekend, compared to the $ 175.5 million from The Rise of Skywalker.

In a bizarre, unprecedented Instagram video, Boyega says: “I saw the trailer for Cats and said to myself:” You know what? I could have killed that. “” Cut to the height of the movie trailer, where Boyega has replaced all of the characters’ faces with his own. He endorsed the surreal video with: “The litter box scene was absolutely disgusting to shoot.”

If you were not on the Boyega train yet, this is hopefully enough to convince you. With a parade of Cats actors publicly distancing themselves from the project, Boyega is the only actor willingly joining the film, of which he was initially not part. What has the world done to earn John Boyega?

