Watch Israel Adesanya’s drag race with his McLaren supercar, Train Jiu-Jitsu

EMG Access has released many interesting videos in the past few months that cover the renowned City Kickboxing team in Auckland and one of its latest features Israel Adesanya Race with his McLaren supercar.

Adesanya drives onto the racetrack and then onto the mats

As you can see in the video below, Adesanya recently brought his McLaren onto the racetrack and turned it. He then hits the mats in preparation for his March 7th, UFC 248, fight Yoel Romero.

UFC 248 installation

Here is the complete lineup for UFC 248 hosted by the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 248 PPV Main Event on ESPN +:

185 lbs.: UFC middleweight champion Yoel Romero against Israel Adesanya

UFC 248 PPV Co-Main Event on ESPN +:

115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC 248 PPV main card, preparations (ESPN +, ESPN):

135 lbs.: Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

115 lbs.: Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

£ 170: Li Jingliang v Neil Magny

£ 155: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

£ 135: Sean O’Malley v Jose Quinonez

170 lbs.: Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

£ 185: Saparbek Safarov v Rodolfo Vieira

£ 155: Austin Hubbard v Mark Madsen

* Combat card, combat order and number of games may change.