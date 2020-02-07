WATCH: Islanders cast their votes in GE2020

The islanders cast their votes in the general election.

Voters on islands off the coast of Galway, Donegal and Mayo cast their votes.

Almost 2,200 people are eligible to vote on the islands.

According to the Air Corps, the Alpha Whiskey 277 helicopter spent the morning delivering ballot boxes to some of Ireland’s most remote locations.

This precedes the poll for the rest of the country on Saturday.

The polling stations are open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Any Irish or British citizen aged 18 and over who is ordinarily resident in Ireland and registered on the electoral roll is eligible to vote.

Voting cards are issued to voters in the days leading up to election day to tell people where to vote.

A voting card is not required to vote. However, it can happen that people in the polling station are asked for proof of identity.

Documents acceptable for identification purposes include a passport, a driver’s license, an employee ID card with a photo, a student ID card with a photo and an identity card.