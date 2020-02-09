Watch Inter v AC Milan | Milan derby tv channel, live stream, british time

Inter recently hopes to secure all three points of one of their most important Milan derbies.

I Nerazzurri is just drifting three points from Juventus at the top of the Serie A with a lot of action, and will be desperate to close the gap with a triumph over their arch rivals.

Boss Antonio Conte began improving his team in January with three additions from the Premier League – Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young and Victor Moses – on top of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez who were already in his ranks.

AC has dramatically improved since Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return and adds even more zest to the already fiery encounter.

The men of Stefano Piolo were hammered 5-0 in Atalanta in their last game of 2019. Days later, Milan signed Ibrahimovic and have been unbeaten in seven games since then – with four clean sheets under their belt to boot.

What time is Inter v AC Milan?

What time is Inter v AC Milan?

Inter v AC Milan starts at 07:45 On Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Which channel is Inter v AC Milan?

You can watch the game live from 7:40 pm on Premier Sports 1.

It only costs £ 11.99 per month for Sky customers or £ 120 for an annual ticket and includes LaLigaTV with nine Spanish top flight competitions every weekend.

How livestream Inter v AC Milan

The game is also streamed live online via Premier Player.

It comes with the Sky package for Premier Sports, or you can sign up for the player who is only online, regardless of your current TV provider.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

A few weeks ago this would have been a routine victory for Inter. Now? It is a very different story.

Both parties are unbeaten in numerous games, although AC wins more on the board than their high-flying rivals.

This is not only one of the most important derbys in a long time, it is also one of the most unpredictable.

Prediction: Inter 1-1 AC Milan