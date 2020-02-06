Watch how I spin a $ 4 million Porsche and talk about cars in the back

When Porsche announced that they would remove some of their cars from their collection, some directly from their museum, covering seven decades of Porsche cars and taking them to Sonoma Raceway for a bunch of gaseous car journalists to drive around, I was naturally interested , but with a reservation: I didn’t want to talk about the same things that were said about these cars forever. No breathless, reverent praise or the same clichés you’ve heard millions of times before. I wanted to place these cars in a larger perspective, in the context of a larger history. The history of cars with rear engines.

These Porsches are ideal for things like this, because they are in the back. Porsche is undoubtedly also the most important place in the rear engine automotive design, while almost no one else still produces real rear engine designs, except the Renault Twingo / Smart platform and major bus manufacturers.

Well, I think many EVs are technically behind the engine, so maybe we see a renaissance there, but I’m talking about traditional combustion cars.

As someone who loves rear engines, Porsche’s stubborn refusal to abandon the rear engine designs has always delighted me, and in this video I explain why this is the case, while trying not to turn on that rainy path again.

Regarding the spin-out in the beginning, just let me say that skinny tires, a wet job and all the weight in your ass is a tricky combination to deal with, especially if you talk to a camera and maybe go a bit faster than a smarter person should.

I found out afterwards that the Porsche 356 America I drove had another one out of 14 and was worth somewhere between three and four million dollars, so I’m really happy to have it put on the grass instead of against a wall.

If I had hit a wall, I don’t think I’d be offended if Porsche just decided to relive my kidneys back there on the circuit.

All these cars were an absolute dream to drive – how often do you stand behind the wheel of a 959? I hope that my little exploration of the history of cars with rear engines is interesting and might make you a little nostalgic for a future that has never really been successful and is now only viewed in cars such as the 911.

.