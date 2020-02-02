Watch Hamilton v Celtic | TV channel, live stream, time

Celtic will have slept more easily in recent days after regaining control of the Scottish Premiership title race.

The Bhoys let out a sigh of relief after Rangers’ shock defeat Hearts last week.

The men from Neil Lennon now lead their Old Firm rivals with five points after having played one extra game.

They hope to widen the gap at the top when they face relegation fighters Hamilton.

The Accies have only won two league games since September, but will take care of their last encounter with Celtic – a narrow 2-1 defeat that ended with a 92nd minute winner from Scott Brown.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about how to watch the Hamilton v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is Hamilton v Celtic?

Hamilton v Celtic starts 12:30 On Sunday 2 February 2020.

Which channel is Hamilton v Celtic?

The game will be shown live from 12:00 on BT Sport 1.

How to stream Hamilton v Celtic

You can watch the competition with a monthly BT Sport pass without signing up for a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on various devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts …

Since that defeat to Rangers between Christmas and New Year, Celtic has won all three of their top flying games with nine goals scored and only admitted one.

Expect another routine victory for the Bhoys.

Prediction: Hamilton 0-3 Celtic