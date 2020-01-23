Watch Halsey Google Translate His songs on 'Fallon'

Halsey appeared on The Tonight Show to promote her new album Manic and the host Jimmy Fallon took the opportunity to disseminate the singer’s lyrics via Google Translate. Halsey’s own issue “Without Me” became “You Soft Head” via the website once translated from English to Polish and vice versa.

The pair also performed the translated Google versions of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin”, which got the new title of “Unwed Woman”, and “ABC” from Jackson 5 (now called “Alphabet”). They also faced a duo of “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys, whose translated title is “I Desire Roads”.

Halsey also met Fallon for a lengthy interview on his new album, which was released earlier this month, as well as what it was like to appear on Saturday Night Live. She also took the opportunity to recite the lyrics to her song “Graveyard” in a New Jersey accent and to discuss her relationship with actor Evan Peters.

“I wrote my first album when I was 19,” she explained to Fallon. “It was very mature and I lived in Brooklyn and I thought that the world revolved around me, as you do when you are 19 years old and that you live in Brooklyn… I think that everyone got to know me a bit the past two years and I felt safe to give them a glimpse of Jersey’s daughter Ashley who is more than Halsey on stage. “

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Kg2G_uLMks (/ integrated)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocm0GpUIG0Q (/ integrated)