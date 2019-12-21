[WATCH] Haim shares a & # 39; Hallelujah & # 39; video with Clairo and Charli XCX

Loading...

The year is coming to an end and the holidays are just around the corner. It's time to start thinking about 2019 and everything it has to offer. Haim did just that and expressed her gratitude in a special way. The band collected clips from fans, friends and family who sang along to their single "Hallelujah" to create a full length video.

The video itself shows self-recorded clips from countless fans and employees, including Donald Glover, Charli XCX, Clairo, Ezra Koenig and the family of the band. Haim explained the feeling behind the visual in a statement. "2019 is coming to an end and here's a little thank you for the love you have shown for our songs that we released this year," they wrote. "We are happy about all submissions and have also added some surprises! There is so much more we want to share, but all you have to do is wait until 2020. I don't cry, you cry. "

Before the video, Haim published the official video for "Hallelujah", which was shot by the renowned director and long-time collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. So far, the band has also released the singles "Now I'm In It" and "Summer Girl" from their upcoming third album. In addition to her own music, Haim also worked with Charli XCX on the "Warm" single on her Charli record.

Watch Haim's "Hallelujah" video above.

